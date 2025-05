ATHENS — Georgia football has been a fixture atop the SEC throughout Kirby Smart’s tenure, but the gap has been shrinking.

The Bulldogs, who have played in seven of nine SEC Championships since Smart took over as head coach before the 2016 season, have also become the leader in producing NFL draft talent.

Indeed, 13 more Georgia players were selected in the recent 2025 NFL Draft, including three first-round selections.

