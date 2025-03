How to Set Weather Preferences on the WSB Radio App

Step 1: Select the menu button in the top right corner of the app

Setting weather preferences WSB Radio

Step 2: Select “Push Notifications”

Setting weather preferences WSB Radio

Step 3: Enable alerts for the weather events that you would like to receive notifications for. Then select “Manage” under “Choose Active Counties”.

Setting weather preferences WSB Radio

Step 4: Select the counties that you would like to receive severe weather notifications for.