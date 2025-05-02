College

Georgia baseball’s NCAA Tournament scenarios, projections, path to clinching this weekend

By Jack Leo
Kolby Branch (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) before Georgia's game against Oklahoma at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Jack Leo

ATHENS – May 1 marks the start of the final SEC stretch as Georgia baseball tries to separate itself from the conference’s middle pack with the NCAA Tournament looming.

And the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9 SEC) might have a leg up on the league with a very sweepable weekend ahead and a pair of winnable series to follow.

UGA can effectively clinch an NCAA Tournament spot with a sweep at Missouri this weekend. The sweep would give Georgia its 15th SEC win, which coach Wes Johnson has described as the ‘golden ticket’ to the tournament in the past.

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!