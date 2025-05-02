Georgia baseball’s NCAA Tournament scenarios, projections, path to clinching this weekend

ATHENS – May 1 marks the start of the final SEC stretch as Georgia baseball tries to separate itself from the conference’s middle pack with the NCAA Tournament looming.

And the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9 SEC) might have a leg up on the league with a very sweepable weekend ahead and a pair of winnable series to follow.

UGA can effectively clinch an NCAA Tournament spot with a sweep at Missouri this weekend. The sweep would give Georgia its 15th SEC win, which coach Wes Johnson has described as the ‘golden ticket’ to the tournament in the past.

