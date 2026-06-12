Taylor Swift youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift gave a 21-minute acceptance speech on Thursday that included heartfelt thanks to her parents as she became the youngest woman inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

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Swift was among several artists in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2026 class, Variety reported. She was joined by Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle and Walter Afanasieff.

“It was instinctual,” Swift said about her songwriting ability. “No one taught me how to do it.”

Swift, speaking in a raspy voice after rooting for the New York Knicks the night before at Madison Square Garden, spoke about her parents moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville so she could pursue her singing career, Variety reported.

“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life,” the 14-time Grammy Award winner told the audience at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel. “But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.

#TaylorSwift tears up while thanking her family for “uprooting their entire lives” to Nashville to support her music career.



Swift, 36, is now the youngest artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/OEGwzHi0yi — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

“But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight.”

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg introduced Swift, who broke the all-time first-week sales record with last year’s “The Life of a Showgirl” and has had 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“As a director I am acutely aware of the power music can have on audiences,” Spielberg said. “Whether it’s sung at the top of our lungs in our cars, in houses of worship, at football games or on the streets of Minnesota.

“There is something undeniable about how songs imprint on our souls. Somehow Taylor knows us all too well.”

Sombr paid tribute to Swift by performing her songs “Cardigan” and “Dear John,” Billboard reported.

Swift is the youngest woman inducted, but Stevie Wonder, who began his recording career at age 13, was the youngest ever inducted, The Associated Press reported.

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During the event, Swift was seated with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with their mothers Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, according to Variety. Spielberg was also at their table.

Loggins wrote “Footloose,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “Danny’s Song,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Return to Pooh Corner.

Stanley and Simmons wrote “Rock and Roll All Nite.” “I Love It Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Christine Sixteen.”

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Morissette penned “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

The songwriting catalog for Afanasieff, 67, includes “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” “Hero,” “Love Will Survive” and “One Sweet Day.”

Britten and Graham collaborated on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Typical Male” and “Devil Woman.”

Stewart wrote “Umbrella,” “Single Ladies,” “Obsessed,” “Just Fine” and “Break My Soul.”

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