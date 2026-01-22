Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, KISS duo elected to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins and KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons headed up the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday.

Alanis Morissette, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart were the other inductees who will be enshrined during a ceremony on June 11 in New York City.

Special award honorees for the induction ceremony will be announced soon, the Hall said.

To gain entry into the Hall, artists must have written a major catalog of songs that included tunes with major commercial success, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift, 36, is the youngest woman elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which was established in 1969 and welcomed its first class the following year.

According to the Hall’s website, Stevie Wonder is the youngest inductee. The “Superstition” singer was enshrined in 1983, when he was 32.

Taylor Swift Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame https://t.co/8XrYi6aJdq — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2026

Swift’s hit songs include “All Too Well,“Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Loggins, 78, wrote “Footloose,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “Danny’s Song,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Return to Pooh Corner.”

Kenny Loggins’ songwriting career has had many chapters. By the 80s, he became the king of soundtracks with “Caddyshack,” “Footloose” and “Top Gun.”



Loggins joins the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Class of 2026. pic.twitter.com/ksaRiilVRJ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 21, 2026

Stanley, 74, and Simmons, 76, wrote “Rock and Roll All Nite.” “I Love It Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Christine Sixteen.”

Morissette, 51, penned “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

The songwriting catalog for Afanasieff, 67, includes “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” “Hero,” “Love Will Survive” and “One Sweet Day.”

Britten, 79, and Graham, 81, collaborated on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Typical Male” and “Devil Woman.”

Stewart, 52, wrote "Umbrella," “Single Ladies,” “Obsessed,” “Just Fine” and “Break My Soul.”

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs,” Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator.

“We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history.”

0 of 31

0 of 28

©2026 Cox Media Group