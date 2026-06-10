Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at LA premiere of ‘Toy Story 5′

LOS ANGELES — Pop superstar Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Toy Story 5″ on Tuesday, then performed her song from the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

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The 14-time Grammy Award winner was not on the press list of walkers on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But she arrived before the screening of the Pixar film wearing a short, neutral-colored dress that featured a floral design, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The singer-songwriter stopped for photos and was visibly excited to meet the “Toy Story 5″ cast, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, Deadline reported. She asked them to autograph her VHS, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Taylor Swift at the #ToyStory5 premiere pic.twitter.com/RHP3JnCOh1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2026

Swift later joined the film’s stars and filmmakers for a group photo as well as with the life-size versions of the movie’s characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the film was screened, Swift performed and spoke to the audience, Deadline reported.

She played the piano and sang “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and was later joined on stage by singer-songwriter Randy Newman. The two sang Newman’s 1995 hit from the original “Toy Story” movie, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

#TaylorSwift and #RandyNewman perform “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” at ‘Toy Story 5’ premiere pic.twitter.com/pncuEZIRVM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2026

In between songs, Swift told the crowd, “It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films and ‘Toy Story 5′ is my favorite of all the Toy Stories (films). I’m so lucky that I get to be a part of this.”

“Toy Story 5″ will debut in theaters on June 19.

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