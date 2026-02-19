Six businesses linked to former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to close

Six companies connected to the former Duchess Sarah Ferguson are set to close.

Ferguson, the ex-wife of former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is listed as the only director of the six companies, CNN reported.

All applied to be removed from the United Kingdom’s Companies House register, which lists nearly all businesses in the country, along with the directors and annual returns.

One company is said to be a public relations and communications business, while a second was listed as a retailer, CNN reported.

The BBC reported that the companies listed were:

S Phoenix Events

Fergie’s Farm

La Luna Investments

Solamoon Ltd

Philanthrepreneur Ltd

Planet Partners Productions Ltd

None of the half dozen companies appeared to be active, according to the BBC. Most were classified as “dormant companies” with little to no recent activity.

She is also listed as an active director for three other companies: lifestyle brand Ginger and Moss, motion picture production activities company Coat and “artistic creation” Librasol.

The request came to light after news of Ferguson’s contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, with her appearing in the files telling him that she felt desperate over her financial problems.

She had asked for advice on how to deal with millions of dollars of debt while he was being held in jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor, the BBC reported.

Her spokesperson last year said that she had cut ties with Epstein “as soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations,” but documents showed her visiting him in Miami five days after his 2009 prison release, CNN reported.

In 2010, she sent him, “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

Where is Sarah Ferguson?

As for the arrest of her ex-husband, Mountbatten-Windsor, Ferguson, as of Thursday afternoon, has not commented.

The former couple had still lived together until Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from the Royal Lodge and subsequent move to Sandringham.

After their eviction, she told People magazine that she planned to move into a separate home and “forge an independent life.”

She told the publication that she planned to spend time overseas as she planned her next steps. But her whereabouts are not known.

The Daily Mail said she had spent time in the French Alps and then the United Arab Emirates, but has not been seen in public since Sept. 25 as she left the Royal Lodge.

The Mirror, which said she moved from the Royal Lodge residence last month, echoed the French Alps and UAE speculation, as did Hello!.

A representative for Ferguson had no comment for People magazine. No comment was received by The Mirror as well.

