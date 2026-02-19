Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested by British police

LONDON — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince and the brother of Britain’s King Charles III, was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former Prince Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was arrested by Thames Valley Police, the BBC reported. It was unclear what allegations were being investigated and what prompted police to make an arrest, according to the news outlet.

Vehicles believed to be unmarked police cars arrived at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the BBC reported. Mountbatten-Windsor has been living there since he was forced to leave his home and give up his royal titles after further revelations about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Police said they were “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010, The Associated Press reported. Police are also searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, England, according to the BBC.

Police presence: Men step out of an unmarked police car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement reported by the BBC. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The assessment followed the release of millions of pages of documents connected to an investigation of Epstein in the United States, the AP reported.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, misconduct in public office is an offense that includes “serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,” CNN reported.

“There must be a direct link between the misconduct and an abuse of those powers or responsibilities,” the Crown Prosecution Service website notes.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein had been photographed together in December 2010, and the former prince said communication between the two men had stopped after that. However, emails months later showed they still stayed in touch, the BBC reported.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing. He has not commented on recent allegations of misconduct in public office, CNN reported.

In a statement, the Thames Valley Police did not mention Mountbatten-Windsor by name.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the statement read. “The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

CNN reported that Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out of Windsor and was now a resident of Norfolk, located in eastern England.

