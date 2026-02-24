House of Commons approves release of former Prince Andrew’s special trade envoy documents

The House of Commons has approved a motion to release documents related to the former Prince Andrew’s position as special envoy for international trade, connected with Jeffrey Epstein.

The lower house of Parliament took on the debate on Tuesday to release the confidential documents focusing on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment in 2001.

He held the position for a decade, The Washington Post reported.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with investigators looking into allegations that he shared confidential documents with Epstein, The Associated Press reported.

Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice included claims that the former prince forwarded government reports from visits to Vietnam, Singapore and China to Epstein, according to The Guardian. Other documents allegedly included information on potential investments in gold and uranium in Afghanistan.

King Charles III’s brother was released without charges about 11 hours after his arrest on Feb. 19, but the investigation continues. His arrest was the first time in modern history that a member of the royal family was arrested, The Guardian reported.

The House of Commons passed the motion without a vote, the BBC reported. The release will happen “as soon as practicable and possible within the law,” Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant said before it was passed.

He added, the government will work “for maximum transparency and timeliness” but noted that “where documents may speak materially to the offence of misconduct in public office, or any other offence that may be considered by police, we will have to follow the advice of prosecuting authorities,” the BBC reported.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said, the government was “in favour of the principle of transparency,” adding there was a “balancing exercise” since the investigation is still active, according to The Guardian.

It is not known when the documents will be released, The Washington Post said.

