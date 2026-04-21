‘Constant, steadfast and wholly devoted’: Royals mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96, and after more than 70 years on the throne.

Still, her legacy lives on nearly four years after her death.

As The Associated Press said, her “memory looms over the monarchy after a 70-year reign that saw her evolve from the glamorous young sovereign who cheered Britain during the gloomy post-war years to the beloved national grandmother who rallied the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Her near century was one of remarkable change, and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served,” King Charles said in a message remembering his mother, CNN reported.

Also, as the AP noted, when someone mentions “The Queen,” they picture Elizabeth, not King Charles III’s wife, Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is being honored with the dedication of a memorial garden in Regent’s Park, new statues of the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are planned, and an exhibit of her fashion is on display, the BBC reported.

Her son, King Charles, posted a tribute to his mother on social media, saying in part, “Millions will remember her for moments of national significance; many others for a fleeting personal encounter, a smile, a kind word that lifted spirits, or for that marvelous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life.“

The Royal Family X account also shared images of a young Elizabeth as a child, a young monarch, and an elder stateswoman.

Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022.



© All Rights Reserved. pic.twitter.com/cnQk7vhgGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2026

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