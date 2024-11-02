Hip-hop legend, activist Young Dro joined Georgia Stand-Up to encourage voting

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap legend and entrepreneur Young Dro is best known for consistently delivering great music and innovative lyrics throughout his career.

Young Dro made a surprise, pop-up visit to support Georgia Stand-Up at a voting rally on Metropolitan Avenue in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Georgia StandUp is a prominent non-partisan organization which is dedicated to encouraging voter participation. The event was held on the last day of early voting, making it a crucial moment for community engagement.

The It Still Takes a Village co-founder has always been outspoken about uplifting and proudly representing the Atlanta community.

Young Dro at voting rally in Atlanta on Friday. (Andrew Halsell)

More than three million people in Georgia have submitted a ballot during the early voting period, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Attendees were provided with valuable resources to help guide them through the voting process.

“Young Dro’s participation underscores the importance of civic engagement and serves as a rallying cry for the community to make their voices heard,” officials said in a press release.

Young Dro has released six studio albums and more than a dozen mixtapes.

Young Dro is best known for many groundbreaking hits including “Shoulder Lean” with Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I., “Kemosabe” with T.I., and Birdman, “Suicide Doors” with David Banner, “Top Back Remix” with T.I., Jeezy, Big Kuntry King and B.G., “Rubberband Banks,” “We In Da City Remix” with T.I., “Undertaker” with T.I., and Young Buck, “Ain’t I” with Yung L.A., and T.I., “FDB,” “Here I Go,” “Thank You” with T.I. and Kirk Franklin, Yeah Dro, and more.

Election Day is Nov. 5.