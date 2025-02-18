Rapper Young Dro thanks firefighters who saved his life at grand opening of new station

ATLANTA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Atlanta Fire Rescue station on Atlanta’s westside on Tuesday morning.

Officials say Fire Station No. 22, located at 855 Hollywood Rd., includes Battalion No. 2 and Engine No. 22. Station No. 22 is around 17,000 square feet in size, replaces the 100-year-old station in Grove Park.

Among those in attendance included Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta fire chief and Atlanta rap legend Young Dro, a Bankhead native and community leader.

Young Dro, who has been a consistent vocal leader, and staple in the Atlanta community, says the opening of the new fire station hits home for him.

The Bankhead native shared a special thank you for Atlanta firefighters who helped save his life after he suffered a near fatal drug overdose several years ago.

“I don’t know if you know anybody who has battled an addiction. Back in 2020, I suffered an almost fatal overdose from Fentanyl up the street and one of you guys saved my life,” Young Dro said to the firefighters in attendance.

Young Dro says April will mark his four years of being fully sober. He thanked everyone for helping to keep people safe and putting their lives on the line every single day.

“It is very important for this station to be in the neighborhood and to be around people like me,” he said. I really do appreciate each and every last one of you. I know you will save a lot more lives. Thank you.”

Mayor Dickens says the ribbon cutting is a “part of making our city stronger and safer and moving Atlanta forward.”

Photo of Fire Chief Rodney Smith with Atlanta rap legend Young Dro (Thuy-an Julien)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with Atlanta rap legend Young Dro (Thuy-an Julien)

Officials say the station will house advanced facilities to improve service to the community, with plans for a firefighter dormitory, fitness space, storage for emergency equipment and administration offices, according to WSBTV.

Leaders say the completion of this project ensures that Fire Station No. 22 will be fully equipped to improve response times and safety for residents in the Grove Park area.

Young Dro is a renown community advocate and has offered mentorship programs and resources with the organization It Still Takes a Village.

He represented well, wearing a fresh Blue Bankhead hoodie from Terrell Shysta P, owner of Bankhead Westside ATL Clothing.

“Bankhead,” Young Dro shouted to loud applause.