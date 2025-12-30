Woman accused of helping three inmates escape from DeKalb County Jail facing felony charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The girlfriend of one of the inmates who recently escaped from the DeKalb County Jail is now charged in the case.

Investigators say Melanya Whatley helped three escaped inmates hide after getting free from the jail on December 21.

She now faces three felony counts of aiding or permitting an escape.

The trio fled to Florida after hijacking a ride share, terrorizing the driver along the way. All three were still together when US marshals caught up with them in Miami.

Questions have arisen about the timeline of the escape and how they were gone before it was notice by jail staff.

Those details are being reviewed as part of the investigation and officials say additional charges are possible.