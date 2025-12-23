3 inmates who escaped from ‘compromised cell’ in metro Atlanta jail captured in Florida

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County authorities say the three inmates who escaped from a jail in DeKalb County on Monday were captured in Broward County in south Florida.

All three men broke out of jail through what is being called a “compromised cell.” Authorities say four hours passed before authorities noticed the inmates were gone. The inmates received help from outside of the jail and took a rideshare service to Florida.

“We tracked them and made the arrest in the metropolitan Miami area without incident,” said U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said the decades-old facility needs new investment.

“They’re asking me to make bricks out of straw. We are doing the best that we can with what we have,” Maddox said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates were identified as Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes.

The fugitives face multiple charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.

• Stevenson Charles, age 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.

• Yusuf Minor, age 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Naod Yohannes, age 25 is charged with simple assault, arson, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

DeKalb County officials say the exact details of the breach are under review.