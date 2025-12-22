Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped in metro Atlanta jail

DECATUR, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and are actively searching for three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail early Monday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates were identified as murder suspect Stevenson Charles, armed robbery suspect Yusuf Minor and arson suspect Naod Yohannes.

The escape was discovered during a routine security check, which revealed the inmates were missing, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say.

Internal security teams initiated a search and are working closely with uniform patrol units to find the inmates.

“We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

The fugitives face multiple charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.

• Stevenson Charles, age 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.

• Yusuf Minor, age 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two

counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Naod Yohannes, age 25 is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

Authorities say these fugitives “may be armed and are considered dangerous. The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and should not approach them.”

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive