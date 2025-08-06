Woman accused of causing deadly Atlanta crash indicted

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Stone Mountain woman was indicted after being accused of leading authorities on a pursuit and causing a deadly crash in Little Five Points in April.

A Georgia state trooper attempted to pull over a car speeding and making erratic lane changes along I-20. When the trooper activated their emergency lights, the driver refused to stop, initiating a high-speed chase.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed, exited the interstate at Moreland Avenue and continued to drive at a high speed.

Authorities say Mohamed ran a red light at the intersection of McLendon Avenue, where the car collided with another vehicle in the intersection.

Investigators say 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke was killed in the crash. Mohamed was indicted for murder, DUI, reckless driving and drug possession.

After the deadly crash, the National Police Accountability Project advocates called for an end to high-speed police chases citing how dangerous they are for the community. The Atlanta City Council also approved a resolution urging the state to reform the Georgia State Patrol’s vehicle pursuit policy.