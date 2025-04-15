Deadly crash in Little 5 Points follows high-speed police chase

ATLANTA — A police pursuit ended in tragedy Monday evening in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood when a suspect fleeing from a Georgia State Patrol trooper crashed into another vehicle, killing an innocent driver.

According to officials, the incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over a car speeding and making erratic lane changes along I-20. When the trooper activated their emergency lights, the driver refused to stop, initiating a high-speed chase.

The suspect exited the interstate at Moreland Avenue and continued to flee at a high speed. Authorities say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of McLendon Avenue, where the car collided with another vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. No additional details about the individuals involved have been released at this time.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story