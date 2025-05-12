Woman accused of leading police on chase, causing deadly Atlanta crash denied bond

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County judge has denied bond for the woman accused in the deadly crash during a high-speed police chase in Atlanta in April.

Investigators showed dash cam video of the crash that killed 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke in Little Five Points after a driver identified as 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed ran a red light and slammed into his car on Moreland Avenue.

The victim’s mother, Kate Schoenke, said the video was disturbing.

Mohamed, was out on bond from multiple other cases, including hijacking a vehicle and attempted kidnapping.

“I don’t think she has regards for anyone, not even herself,” Kate Schoenke said. “I don’t believe she should be out on these streets in any way, shape or form. Ever.”

In wake off the deadly crash, National Police Accountability Project advocates have called for an end to high-speed police chases.

Last week, the Atlanta City Council has approved a resolution urging the state to reform the Georgia State Patrol’s vehicle pursuit policy.

Cooper’s mother, Kate, previously spoke in support of the resolution.

Officials say the resolution recommends several key reforms, including: