Local

Lawmakers calling for change to Georgia State Patrol’s high speed chase policy

By Austin Eller
Police chase ends in crash in Little 5 Points The crash happened at the intersection of Moreland and Euclid avenues. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Lawmakers and other community advocates are set to call for changes to the Georgia State Patrol’s pursuit policy after a fatal crash caused by a chase in Little Five Points.

It happened earlier this week as a state trooper chased a driver down Moreland Avenue. That driver went through a red light during the chase, hitting an killing an innocent 19-year-old driver from DeKalb County.

The National Police Accountability Project says it believes this is just the latest in a pattern of tragic crashes caused by pursuits. They’re calling for an end to high-speed chases, but also want restrictions, like requiring approval from a supervisor before beginning a pursuit.

They met Wednesday afternoon at the site of this week’s accident.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!