Lawmakers calling for change to Georgia State Patrol’s high speed chase policy

ATLANTA, GA — Lawmakers and other community advocates are set to call for changes to the Georgia State Patrol’s pursuit policy after a fatal crash caused by a chase in Little Five Points.

It happened earlier this week as a state trooper chased a driver down Moreland Avenue. That driver went through a red light during the chase, hitting an killing an innocent 19-year-old driver from DeKalb County.

The National Police Accountability Project says it believes this is just the latest in a pattern of tragic crashes caused by pursuits. They’re calling for an end to high-speed chases, but also want restrictions, like requiring approval from a supervisor before beginning a pursuit.

They met Wednesday afternoon at the site of this week’s accident.