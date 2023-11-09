Warrants: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee broke into Tesla dealership, stole car

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police said a man who allegedly shot a hotel employee in Kennesaw on Monday, went on a crime spree afterward.

Police said that officers were called to the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard regarding a person shot.

The investigation revealed that an employee was shot inside the lobby of the hotel.

According to them, the tipster saw a man, later identified as Gary Elliott, walking into one of the hotel rooms right after the shooting and said he appeared to be suspicious, so they called the police.

Now, Elliott is facing new allegations. Warrants obtained by Newell alleged that Elliot broke into a Tesla dealership, vandalized cars, and stole one after the shooting.

