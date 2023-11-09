Local

Warrants: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee broke into Tesla dealership, stole car

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV

Gary Elliott (Cobb Co.)

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police said a man who allegedly shot a hotel employee in Kennesaw on Monday, went on a crime spree afterward.

Police said that officers were called to the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard regarding a person shot.

The investigation revealed that an employee was shot inside the lobby of the hotel.

According to them, the tipster saw a man, later identified as Gary Elliott, walking into one of the hotel rooms right after the shooting and said he appeared to be suspicious, so they called the police.

Now, Elliott is facing new allegations. Warrants obtained by Newell alleged that Elliot broke into a Tesla dealership, vandalized cars, and stole one after the shooting.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Michele Newell

Michele Newell, WSB-TV

Michele Newell has been part of the WSB-TV family since November 2021. Before moving to Atlanta, Michele worked at TV news stations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio and Steubenville, Ohio.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!