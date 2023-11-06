Guest in custody after Cobb County hotel employee shot in the lobby, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Cobb County hotel early Monday.

Cobb County police told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that officers responded to a person shot at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Blvd NW in Kennesaw around 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the investigation, an employee was shot inside the lobby of the hotel. Authorities confirmed that the employee is at the hospital and is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Around 10 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody and was identified as a hotel guest. The suspect’s name has not been released.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

