Warming centers open across metro Atlanta ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — Multiple warming centers are opening across metro Atlanta as many people prepare for the winter storm.

Officials across Georgia are preparing for potentially dangerous conditions and opening warming centers for those in need.

In Atlanta, several warming centers are opening, including Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE. The second warming center will open for women and children only at Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE.

Officials add a third warming center will open at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln. for overflow.

The warming centers are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. on Saturday through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“Transportation will be provided nightly at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation,” Atlanta officials said.

DeKalb County officials are activating four warming centers beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, including:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr, Scottdale, GA 30079

Georgia Department of Transportation crews began treating roads with brine starting at midnight going into Saturday, working from Macon and north to the state line.

Georgia officials are warning that the winter storm could be the worst ice event since 2014.