Vice President Kamala Harris to tour Helene damage in Georgia

ATLANTA — Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Georgia to survey the damage left behind by Helene last week.

Her campaign confirmed that she would tour the damage and receive a briefing on the recovery efforts on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the vice president would visit.

Valdosta in south Georgia and Augusta in east Georgia were some of the hardest hit areas.

According to state officials, at least 25 Georgians died as Helene moved through the state on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Former president Donald Trump toured the damage in Valdosta on Monday, calling for unity during times of crisis.

“In a time like this, when a crisis hits, when our fellow citizens cry out in need, none of that matters. We’re not totally about politics now. We have to all get together to get this solved,” former Pres. Trump said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has surveyed the damage in both Valdosta and Augusta and commented that it would take the state “a long time” to recover.