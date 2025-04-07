College

Unraveling Kirby Smart Georgia football takes on NCAA v. House Settlement: issues to be managed

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Dawg Walk before Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
The earth is shifting in college athletics, and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is adjusting.

Smart is aware he must modify the model he successfully built under previous rules, when Georgia won unprecedented back-to-back championships in the CFP era and recorded three consecutive undefeated SEC regular seasons.

Smart, with the House v. NCAA Settlement on the verge on what’s expected to be a landmark ruling on Monday, provided some insights last week as to his thoughts and concerns for how it affects football and other sports.

The settlement, with terms taking effect on July. 1, paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes from a capped pool of an estimated $20.5 million — a number arrived at by taking 22-percent of what the average Power 5 school’s total revenue was from ticket sales, sponsorships and media rights.

