Kirby Smart: Georgia working from ‘ground up’ after faulty execution in scrimmage

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided insight into his Georgia football team when breaking down the scrimmage that took place Saturday.

The visor was pulled down, Smart’s eyes shadowed, a busy day of corrections had taken place and the head coach had a sobering message to deliver.

Yes, Smart said, he understands people want to know which players stood out and showed progress in the scrimmage.

But the 10th-year two-time national championship coach had more important things he wanted to share at his Tuesday press conference.

