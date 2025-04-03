Column: How Joenel Aguero’s veteran presence, growth will key Georgia defense

Joenel Aguero is exactly the kind of player Georgia football will be counting on for growth this offseason.

Aguero is entering his third year in the program, a veteran in the ranks, most likely on the verge of blossoming into a front-line star — literally and figuratively.

Aguero revealed at his press availability on Tuesday that he played last season with a broken hand, which explains why the talented defense back who plays the “star” position missed two games.

A top-50 recruit coming out of St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass., Aguero’s physical attributes and hard-hitting abilities have been on display.

