‘This storm spared no one:’ Gov. Kemp addresses Hurricane Helene damages, relief

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp joined state, federal and local leaders toured Richmond County and surrounding areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“This storm literally spared no one,” Kemp said.

The death toll from the storm surpassed 100 across the Southeast. Kemp said during a news conference Monday that the death toll in the state had risen from 17 to 25.

On Saturday, Gov. Kemp and U.S. Sen Jon Ossof surveyed the damage to parts of the state that were hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene.

A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed there.

Included in those deaths were a 27-year-old mother and her one-year-old twins. Their identities were not released.

Leon Davis, a part-time fire chief in Blackshear, Georgia also died during the hurricane.

