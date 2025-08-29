U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emails letter to CDC staff

ATLANTA — Just two days after new CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired, WSB Health Reporter Sabrina Cupit says Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent an email to staff at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

In the email, Kennedy Jr. confirmed that Jim O’Neill is now the acting CDC Director. Kennedy Jr. told staff that he is, “committed to working with you to restore trust, transparency, and credibility to the CDC. Your daily efforts—often unseen—save lives.”

He went on to say reform does not diminish your work, it strengthens it. Kennedy Jr. says that he and President Donald Trump are aligned on a “commonsense vision” for the CDC.

Monarez being ousted comes after a shooting at the CDC headquarters claimed the life of DeKalb County police officer David Rose earlier this month.

He has not explained the decision to oust Monarez less than a month after she was sworn in, but he warned that more turnover may be ahead.

On Thursday, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the CDC headquarters on Clifton Road about the recent firing of Monarez, and the resignation of three top CDC officials.

The top CDC officials who resigned on Wednesday include Director of National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Disease Dr. Dan Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Dr. Deb Houry, the Deputy Director for Program and Science.

On Thursday, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff responded to Monarez being fired with a statement:

“Tonight’s events are yet more evidence that putting a quack like Bobby Kennedy in charge of public health was a grave error. The Trump Administration has been engaged for months in a campaign to destroy the CDC, America’s preeminent disease-fighting agency. The Administration’s extremism and incompetence are putting lives at risk.”

WSB Health Reporter Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story