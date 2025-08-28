Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff weighs in on recent CDC firing

ATLANTA — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has been outspoken on the Trump administration’s handling of the CDC.

Earlier this year, Ossoff said, “as we speak, the world’s flagship disease control agency is in chaos.”

On Thursday, Ossoff released a statement on X regarding the recent upheaval at the CDC campus in Atlanta.

“Yesterday’s events are yet more evidence that putting a quack like Bobby Kennedy in charge of public health was a grave error. The Trump administration has been engaged for months in a campaign to destroy the CDC” Ossoff posted.

Ossoff went on to say, “the administration’s extremism and incompetence are putting lives at risk.”

The White House is saying Dr. Susan Monarez was let go because she was “not aligned with the president’s agenda”.