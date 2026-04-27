Two people seriously injured after crash during metro Atlanta car meet

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two people were seriously injured after a crash during a car meetup in metro Atlanta over the weekend.

Cobb County police said the crash happened late Sunday night at a business development known as “The Bluffs” in south Cobb. Investigators said an organized car meet was taking place at the location when the crash occurred.

Police said participants had set up a barricaded area within the parking lot for drifting maneuvers.

Drifting is a driving technique where a driver intentionally oversteers while maintaining control of the vehicle. Officials said a gray 2009 Pontiac sedan was inside the designated area when the driver lost control.

Two people were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries following the crash. Their identities and current conditions are unknown.

Investigators said the vehicle struck barricades on the west side of the lot and then hit several spectators.

Police said the investigation remains active.