Two arrested after series of car break-ins, thefts in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two suspects accused in a series of car thefts and break-ins in metro Atlanta have been arrested.

Dekalb County Police arrested 20-year-olds Corey Biggs and Malachi Campbell after they lead officers on a chase.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges.

Biggs and Campbell are accused of car break-ins on Church Street and Sheridan Road.

Several victims told police the suspects had pointed a gun at them, threatening to shoot.

It is unclear if any items inside the cars were stolen during the car break-ins.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.