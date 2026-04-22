Woman seriously injured after being struck by car driven by 13-year-old girl in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car driven by a 13-year-old girl according to police.

Cobb County police said the vehicle was stopped in the drop-off lane at Brumby Elementary School in Cobb County when it suddenly accelerated and struck a 35-year-old woman.

Investigators said after hitting the woman, the vehicle reversed and collided with a parked car.

Police said there were two other children inside the vehicle at the time, including a 4-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. The identity of the woman and her current condition are unknown.

Cobb County police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.