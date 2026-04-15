Tuition is going up for students at Georgia’s colleges and universities

GEORGIA — For the fourth time in ten years, the Board of Regents is raising tuition for schools in the University System of Georgia.

Tuition for in-state undergraduate students will increase by 1% and 3% for out of state and out of country students.

The board also approved changes to mandatory fees at 13 of USG’s 25 institutions. Fee changes at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern will reduce costs for in-person students.

According to the College Board, among the 16 Southern Regional Education Board states, Georgia ranks third lowest in average undergraduate tuition and required fees at public institutions. USG ranks fifth lowest among public institutions nationwide.

“For more than a decade, USG and the Board of Regents have prioritized keeping college affordable for families so more students can pursue higher education right here in Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a release. “With enrollment at record levels, we’re focused on limiting new financial hurdles and delivering real value on every campus.”

A 2024 audit by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts found that students pay, on average, less in tuition today than they did in 2017 when adjusted for inflation.