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North Georgia teacher and coach charged with taking inappropriate photos of students

By WSB Radio News Staff
Joel Lulinski (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

HALL COUNTY, GA — A teacher and football coach at a North Georgia Christian school has been arrested and charged with taking inappropriate photos and videos of students.

Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, is a teacher and football coach at the Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch, according to officials.

He is facing 27 felony counts of using a device to film underneath or through a person’s clothing.

Investigators said all of the victims are female students under the age of 16.

The case was first reported earlier this month after a student notified school officials.

Lulinski was taken to the Hall County Jail.

He is being held on a $175,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

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