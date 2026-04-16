North Georgia teacher and coach charged with taking inappropriate photos of students

HALL COUNTY, GA — A teacher and football coach at a North Georgia Christian school has been arrested and charged with taking inappropriate photos and videos of students.

Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, is a teacher and football coach at the Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch, according to officials.

He is facing 27 felony counts of using a device to film underneath or through a person’s clothing.

Investigators said all of the victims are female students under the age of 16.

The case was first reported earlier this month after a student notified school officials.

Lulinski was taken to the Hall County Jail.

He is being held on a $175,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.