Police need help finding missing autistic man in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County Police have asked for the public’s help locating an autistic man who disappeared earlier this week.

Albert Waugh, who may also respond to the name “Alex,” was last seen walking away from the 1700 block of S. Stone Mountain Road in Lithonia around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities have been extensively searching for him since, using drones, a DeKalb County police helicopter, Mattie’s Call, Reverse 911. Police also canvassed the neighborhood where Waugh was last seen.

Waugh is described as 5’7 tall and weighs 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light brown t-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black backpack, officials said.

He is autistic with extremely limited verbal skills, police said.

“He walks with a slight drag to his right foot and may shuffle in place while standing. He is known to enjoy higher elevations and climbing things like trees and water towers,” DeKalb County police said.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to immediately call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.