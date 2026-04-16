Woman killed, teen injured after stolen vehicle crashes during police chase in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a suspect in a stolen vehicle struck two pedestrians, killing one and critically injuring another in metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

DeKalb County police said officers were patrolling near Covington Highway and Panola Road around 3:30 p.m. following reports of a stolen vehicle.

Responding officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off.

While fleeing, police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck two pedestrians.

A teenage pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police said the driver was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Officers shut down portions of Covington Highway and Miller Road during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.