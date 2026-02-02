Trump had phone call with FBI agents involved in search of Fulton County election office

FULTON COUNTY, GA — President Donald Trump had a phone call with some of the FBI agents who were involved in last week’s search of the Fulton County election office.

The New York Times reports the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met privately with some of the agents the day after the search and then called president Trump.

He briefly addressed the investigators and praised their work.

The FBI previously said that the raid was related to the 2020 election and President Trump’s claims about voter fraud and that the FBI is there to take custody of Fulton County’s election ballots.

Last week, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said officials were caught off guard by the search and again defended the county’s handling of the 2020 election.

“These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts,” Pitts said. He says he has concerns about the security of ballots after they left county control.

Pitts said the outcome of the 2020 election will not change.