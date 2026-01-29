Fulton County officials address FBI raid on election office in Union City

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Officials in Fulton County held a news conference about Wednesday’s FBI raid at the Fulton County election office in Union City.

County Commission Chair Robb Pitts says they were caught off guard by the search and again defended the county’s handling of the 2020 election.

“These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts,” Pitts said. He says he has concerns about the security of ballots after they left county control.

Pitts says they don’t know where the ballots are being taken next. The FBI would not say where they were taking the ballots.

“We in Fulton County have nothing, nothing, nothing to hide,” Pitts exclaimed.

He says the outcome of the 2020 election will not change.