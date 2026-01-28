FBI executing search warrant at Fulton County elections office

FAIRBURN, GA — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is executing a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center (EHOC) and the Fulton County Superior Clerk’s Office in Union City.

The FBI said that it’s related to the 2020 election and President Trump’s claims about voter fraud and that the FBI is there to take custody of Fulton County’s election ballots.

President Trump was charged in an election interference case in the state before it was tossed last year.

He and his supporters have long pushed unproven allegations that the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was rigged.

