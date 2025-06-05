Local activists condemn proposed expansion of South Georgia ICE facility

CHARLTON COUNTY, GA — Local activists are condemning a proposed expansion of an immigration detention facility in south Georgia. The plan would more than double the capacity of the Folkston processing center from 1100 to 3,000 beds.

This would make it the largest in the country.

Meredith Yoon says the current facility is already plagued with problems. “There are recorded deficiencies and violations of the performance-based national detention standards, constitutional standards, and other requirements to provide safety and care to the people in ice custody.”

Officials in Charlton County saying that the expansion is now on hold due to federal regulations, but they are hopeful the project will move ahead at some point.