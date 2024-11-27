Teen arrested, charged in connection to deadly shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County have arrested and charged a teen in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Gwinnett County apartment complex earlier this month.

Officers were called to the Huntington Ridge apartments on Windsor Woods Lane off of Buford Highway on Nov. 8 after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say 16-year-old Jose Yahir Batz was shot and killed at the apartment complex. Officers also found a large pile of money next to Batz at the time.

Police charged 17-year-old Jason Joel Ortiz with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.