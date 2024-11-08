Local

Teenage boy shot, killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex

By Miles Montgomery and WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex that left a teenage boy dead on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Huntington Ridge apartments on Windsor Woods Lane off of Buford Highway around 4 p.m.

Investigators say a 15- or 16-year-old was shot and killed at the apartment complex. They found a large pile of money next to him.

Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that they believe there was a transaction before the shooting that ended in gunfire.

There were several shots fired, which could have been an exchange of gunfire between the victim and suspect or suspects.

One person has been detained for questioning, but has not been charged.

The teenager’s identity has not been released.

