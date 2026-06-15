Suspended Hall County sheriff expected to return to work

HALL COUNTY, GA — A metro area sheriff is scheduled to return to work Tuesday following his suspension after a DUI arrest.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was suspended in February after being arrested on driving under the influence charges, according to officials.

The suspension was later extended after Couch was arrested again in Dawson County for allegedly violating the terms of his bond.

Couch’s attorney Blake Poole is urging the public not to rush to judgment.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Couch after he failed to maintain his lane. Officials said the stop also violated the conditions of his release following the February DUI arrest.

Court and jail records show Couch was originally charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and an open container violation.

He was later arrested again and charged with violating his limited driving permit, officials added.

Major Chris Matthews has been serving as interim sheriff during Couch’s suspension.