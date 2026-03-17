Crime And Law

North Georgia sheriff suspended by Gov. Kemp following DUI arrest

By Miles Montgomery
Sheriff Couch Gerald Couch (Source: Hall County Sheriff)
By Miles Montgomery

HALL COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch following his arrest for DUI last month.

Jail records show Couch was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and an open container violation.

Kemp’s executive order, effective immediately, places Couch on a 60-day suspension at the recommendation of a state committee.

Earlier this month, Kemp issued an executive order to investigate Couch’s DUI arrest.

Couch has served as sheriff of Hall County since 2012. Chief Deputy Kevin Head is now in command of the agency while Couch’s suspension is in effect.

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Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

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