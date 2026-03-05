Suspended Georgia lawmaker runs for state Senate months pandemic unemployment fraud indictment

ATLANTA — A suspended Georgia lawmaker has filed paperwork to run for another office just months after her indictment in a pandemic unemployment fraud case.

Officials said Sharon Henderson is seeking the District 43 State Senate seat. Henderson currently represents Georgia House District 113.

Her suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp will remain in place until her legal case is resolved or her current term expires, whichever comes first.

Henderson was arrested in December after authorities accused her of improperly collecting more than $17,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits by making false statements on her application regarding her work as a substitute teacher.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Henderson was first elected to the Georgia House in 2020.