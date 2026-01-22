Georgia lawmaker will be suspended following indictment on pandemic relief fraud charges

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to suspend a Democratic State Representative after her indictment on pandemic relief fraud charges.

Officials say Sharon Henderson will be suspended from office following her indictment on pandemic relief fraud charges in December.

Henderson represents District 113, which covers a western portion of Newton County and part of Covington. She was first elected in 2020.

The decision came at the recommendation of a commission that found Henderson’s indictment impacted her ability to perform her duties effectively.

In December, Henderson was arrested after being accused of collecting more than $17,000 of pandemic unemployment benefits after making false statements on her application about her work as a substitute teacher.

She faces federal fraud charges after being accused of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements.