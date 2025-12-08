Georgia lawmaker charged with theft and fraud

ATLANTA — A current member of the Georgia House of Representatives is facing federal fraud charges after being accused of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements.

Georgia House of Representatives member Sharon Henderson was arrested on Monday after being accused of collecting more than $17,000 of pandemic unemployment benefits after making false statements on her application about her work as a substitute teacher.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Georgia say, “in June 2020, while a candidate for a Georgia House seat, Henderson allegedly applied for federal pandemic unemployment benefits claiming that her current employer was Henry County Schools. Although Henderson had worked as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools for five days in 2018 (almost two years prior), she had not worked for Henry County Schools since then.”

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says it’s shocking a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help people who are suffering.

“Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable,” Hertzberg said.

Henderson represents District 113, which covers a western portion of Newton County and part of Covington. She was first elected in 2020.

“Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “We remain committed to find those who take advantage of federal programs meant to help those truly in need.”