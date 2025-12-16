DeKalb County commissioners to consider extending data center moratorium

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County commissioners are set to consider extending a temporary moratorium on applications for new data centers during a meeting on Tuesday.

The moratorium has been in place since July and has already been extended once. Commissioners will also discuss an ordinance that would establish new regulatory guidelines for data centers operating in the county.

Several community groups have been mobilizing residents ahead of Tuesday’s vote, speaking out against a proposed data center in South DeKalb. The groups have urged residents to weigh in as county leaders consider the future of data center development.

The discussion and potential vote are scheduled to take place during Tuesday’s commission meeting.