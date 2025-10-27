Study finds Atlanta’s worst traffic now happens on Thursdays

ATLANTA — The days of predictable rush-hour gridlock may be gone. A new study from Texas A&M researchers shows that Atlanta’s traffic patterns have shifted in recent years, with Thursdays now ranking as the city’s most congested day.

Researcher Khartik Jha says the change is linked to post-pandemic work habits, which have altered when, where, and how people commute. “Friday is a mix of different traffic purposes; people are maybe leaving work early, maybe planning an extended weekend so they can leave early, they can leave late, they can be flexible,” Jha explained.

While Fridays still have the highest overall traffic volume, Jha says congestion is worse on Thursdays because travel times are more compressed and commuter routes are heavier.

The study also found that the traditional idea of ‘rush hour’ no longer applies. Traffic is now more spread out throughout the day, especially on freeways, as more people work from home or are on flexible work schedules.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story