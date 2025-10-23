Atlanta drivers lose 87 hours per year sitting in traffic, report finds

BRYAN, TX — This may not come as a surprise to drivers in metro Atlanta.

According to the 2025 Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Americans are losing an average of 63 hours a year sitting in traffic.

In Atlanta, the average commuter wasted 87 hours in traffic last year, putting the city in the top 10 for traffic congestion among major metros in the United States.

Traffic patterns have shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic, with heavy congestion spreading into mid-day, midweek and weekend hours, officials say.

The report adds that Atlanta experiences six hours of congestion daily, with the worst traffic seen between 4 - 5 p.m.

The average commuter also loses more than $2,200 annually in lost productivity and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion.

Officials add that traffic congestion now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.